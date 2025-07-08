TÜRKIYES FOREIGN, DEFENSE MINISTERS SET TO VISIT PAKISTAN

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, will pay a visit to Pakistan on Wednesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the visit, Fidan and Guler are expected to be received by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and hold meetings with Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar as well as Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir.

In the meetings, Fidan is expected to affirm "the exceptional nature of the political ties between Türkiye and its friendly and brotherly partner Pakistan," stressing the goal of further strengthening bilateral relations across all areas, the sources added.

Fidan will also highlight advances in fields such as the economy, trade, military affairs, and the defense industry, which are developing "positively and intensively as a driving force between the two countries."

He is also expected to underscore the importance of reviewing the work carried out since a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in Pakistan's capital Islamabad this February and preparing for the next meeting, set to be held in Türkiye next year.

Fidan is also set to underline the importance of maintaining the close dialogue, coordination, and cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan on regional and global issues.

On the easing of tensions between Pakistan and India this May, he is expected to reiterate Türkiye's readiness to contribute to steps to help ensure peace and stability in the region.

Fidan is also expected to underline the need to strengthen defense industry cooperation between the two countries in light of the evolving regional security environment and emphasize the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and counterterrorism.

He is also anticipated to highlight that a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue-at the root of many problems in the Middle East-is essential for peace and stability in the region, and that instability in Afghanistan poses a direct threat to security and stability in the wider region.

Fidan paid his first official visit to Pakistan last May, and most recently met with Dar in Istanbul in June during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers.







