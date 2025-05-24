 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Turkish President Erdoğan, Syrian counterpart Sharaa hold talks in Istanbul to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

Turkish President Erdoğan, Syrian counterpart Sharaa hold talks in Istanbul to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Istanbul on Saturday. The high-level meeting, which included an official ceremony at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, marks a key moment in Türkiye-Syria relations and regional political dialogue.

Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY
Published May 24,2025
Subscribe
TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, SYRIAN COUNTERPART SHARAA HOLD TALKS IN ISTANBUL TO DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES AND REGIONAL ISSUES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, according to information released by the Beştepe presidential sources.

State broadcaster TRT Haber published photos of Sharaa shaking hands in Erdoğan's offices at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat Haluk Görgün, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and several other officials.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.