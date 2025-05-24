Turkish President Erdoğan, Syrian counterpart Sharaa hold talks in Istanbul to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, according to information released by the Beştepe presidential sources.

State broadcaster TRT Haber published photos of Sharaa shaking hands in Erdoğan's offices at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.



The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat Haluk Görgün, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and several other officials.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.









