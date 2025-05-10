Turkish president, Albanian premier discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday spoke by phone with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama about bilateral relations, regional issues, and global developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye values its friendship and dialogue with Albania, stating that the cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow stronger in the days ahead.

Stating that Albania hosting upcoming European Political Community and South-east European Cooperation Process summits is a testament to its rising international profile, Erdoğan expressed his wishes for all success.

The Turkish leader also said he hoped Albania's parliamentary elections set for Sunday prove auspicious.











