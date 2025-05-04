Turkish FM Fidan to visit UAE for talks on Gaza, Syria issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday for talks expected to focus on bilateral ties and regional developments, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources on Sunday.

Fidan will discuss efforts to reestablish a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, the sources say.

The meetings will also address the broader humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Fidan is expected to stress the need to increase pressure on Israel to achieve a lasting ceasefire and reaffirm Türkiye's opposition to any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homeland.

He will also call on the international community to take deterrent steps in response to Israel's continued strikes on Syrian territory.

Fidan will reiterate Türkiye's support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty and emphasize the importance of lifting sanctions that have worsened living conditions and hindered development efforts in the country.

The talks are also expected to include an exchange of views on possible joint steps Türkiye and the UAE could take to support peace and stability in the region.

Fidan last visited the UAE on Dec. 24-25, 2024.