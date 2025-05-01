UKRAINES FM HAILS MINERALS DEAL WITH US AS MILESTONE

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha hailed a minerals deal signed with the United States as "an important milestone" in relations with Washington on Thursday and discussed the agreement with the European Union's top diplomat.

The deal, which has been heavily promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump and was signed on Wednesday in Washington, will give the U.S. preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals licences and fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction.

"This marks an important milestone in (the) Ukraine–US strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Ukraine's economy and security," Sybiha wrote on X.

He said he had informed EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the signing of the agreement and that they had discussed moves to "coordinate steps ahead of important international events."

"We discussed recent diplomatic efforts and the next steps to achieve a fair and lasting peace," Sybiha said.

The accord signed on Wednesday establishes a joint investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction as Trump tries to secure a peace settlement in Russia's war in Ukraine.

The agreement is also central to Kyiv's efforts to mend ties with Trump and the White House, which frayed after he took office in January.



