China welcomes Russia’s unilateral ceasefire announcement in Ukraine

China on Tuesday welcomed Russia's announcement of a three-day unilateral ceasefire in the Ukraine war, expressing support for peace efforts and a negotiated solution.

"China's position on the Ukraine crisis is clear and consistent. China supports all efforts conducive to peace and hopes that all relevant parties will continue to resolve the crisis through dialogue and negotiation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire for three days next week as Moscow marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Victory Day is celebrated in Russia and various former Soviet countries on May 9 in commemoration of Nazi Germany's surrender during World War II, a conflict Russia officially calls the Great Patriotic War.









