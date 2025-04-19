Turkish intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation to discuss delivering aid, ceasefire in Gaza

The Turkish intelligence chief met with a Hamas delegation on Saturday to discuss ways to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza amid the ongoing crisis caused by the Israeli blockade and to coordinate international efforts on the issue.

According to security sources, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin met with Muhammad Darwish, the head of Hamas' Shura Council, and his delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed measures to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, where a major human tragedy is unfolding due to the Israeli blockade, and how to coordinate international efforts on the matter.

They also reviewed the current state of initiatives aimed at halting Israel's genocidal actions in Gaza and achieving a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire.

The talks addressed the need for a united stance against Israel's plans to forcibly displace the people of Gaza.

It was emphasized that Türkiye will continue to stand by the people of Gaza, who are showing great determination and patience in defending their land despite Israeli attacks targeting civilians and starvation tactics aimed at forced displacement.

The meeting rejected Israel's expansionist and occupation policies, affirming that any new attempts at occupation or annexation would be firmly opposed.

It also underlined Türkiye's continued support for all international efforts toward a lasting ceasefire.