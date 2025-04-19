JORDANS KING, EGYPTS PRESIDENT DISCUSS EFFORTS TO END ISRAEL’S WAR ON GAZA

Jordan's King Abdullah II spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday to discuss ongoing efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza, which has been raging since Oct. 7, 2023.

The phone call, according to a statement from the Jordanian Royal Court, focused on "efforts to end the war on Gaza, resume the entry of humanitarian aid, and achieve a comprehensive ceasefire in the region."

The leaders also addressed the "seriousness of continuing Israeli assaults on Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and the violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem."

They reiterated the importance of all efforts to support the reconstruction of Gaza without displacing its residents, emphasizing the need to keep Palestinians on their land.

In March 2024, an emergency Arab summit adopted a $53 billion reconstruction plan for Gaza, presented by Egypt, which proposed rebuilding the enclave without displacing its people.

But Israel and the US rejected the plan, clinging to US President Donald Trump's plan to displace the Palestinians of Gaza to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan. Both Egypt and Jordan rejected the US plan, and other Arab countries and regional and international organizations also joined them.

The discussion between King Abdullah II and President Sisi also touched on enhancing bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Egypt to strengthen their strategic partnership.

The Egyptian president reiterated his country's "full support for Jordan in the face of any threats to its security and stability."

On Tuesday, Jordan's intelligence services announced foiling a plot that aimed to undermine the country's national security, arresting 16 individuals involved.

The intelligence service said that the plot included the illicit manufacturing of missiles, using both locally sourced and foreign-imported materials.











