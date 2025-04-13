TÜRKIYE, IRAQ UNDERLINE IMPORTANCE THEY ATTACH TO EACH OTHERS POLITICAL UNITY, SOVEREIGNTY, AND TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

Türkiye, Iraq underline importance they attach to each other's political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity

In a joint statement, Türkiye and Iraq once again underlined the importance they attach to each other's political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The statement was issued at the conclusion of Sunday's 5th meeting of the countries' High-Level Security Mechanism held in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya.

The parties reaffirmed their determination to enhance coordination and cooperation in all bilateral areas, including military affairs, border security, counterterrorism, the defense industry, energy, water, and the ongoing Development Road Project, which seeks to connect Asia with Europe through a network of railways, roads, ports, and cities.

They highlighted their shared will to advance bilateral relations within an institutional and sustainable framework through mutual visits, said the statement.

The statement also highlighted the importance of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's planned May 8 visit to Türkiye for the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

In light of the common threat posed by the terrorist group PKK to both countries, the parties underscored the importance of implementing the recent call by PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan for the group to dissolve and lay down its arms.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

The joint will of the parties to resolutely maintain the existing coordination and cooperation against common threats was highlighted, the statement said.

The parties confirmed the necessity to establish a joint committee to find a solution to the Al-Hol, Roj, and other camps in Syria.

In addition, as part of the fight against terrorism, the parties highlighted their commitment to establishing a joint operations center within the framework of the Quint Mechanism launched on March 9 in Amman by Syria and neighboring countries.

Expressing deep concern over Israel's severe violations against the Gaza Strip, the people of Lebanon, and Syrian territory, the parties also welcomed the positive outcomes of the meeting held yesterday in Oman between US and Iranian delegations.

The parties noted their belief that continuing this dialogue could pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Attending Sunday's meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, and Deputy Interior Minister Munir Karaloglu and from Iraq, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein along with his delegation.