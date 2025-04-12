Turkish president receives foreign leaders at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday separately received multiple high-level officials as part of his contacts at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2025 in the Turkish resort city, with Anadolu as the global communication partner.

Erdoğan received Chairwoman and Serbian member of Bosnia's Presidential Council Zeljka Cvijanovic, as well as the council's Bosnian member Denis Becirovic and Croatian member Zeljko Komsic.

The meeting focused on the Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina bilateral ties, along with broader regional and global matters, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

The Turkish president underscored Ankara's commitment to upholding stability in the Balkans and safeguarding Bosnia and Herzegovina's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order.

Stressing the importance of preventing a repeat of past tragedies in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Erdoğan expressed expectation that the current crisis in the region would be resolved with minimal harm through an inclusive consensus involving all segments of society.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye's continued support for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the ADF, the Turkish president also received Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues, the directorate noted in a separate post on X.

During the meeting, Erdoğan stated that efforts to diversify and deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Bulgaria in many areas, notably in defense industry and energy, will continue.

Emphasizing the importance of continued solidarity between Ankara and Sofia in fighting terrorism, he added that steps are expected in this regard from Bulgaria in the upcoming period.

Erdoğan also met with Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio on the sidelines of the ADF, the directorate added in another post.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed bilateral ties, along with regional and international developments.

Erdoğan noted that efforts are ongoing to strengthen ties with Sierra Leone across various sectors, particularly in the defense industry. He also reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to continuing its collaboration with African nations based on a "win-win" approach.

The Turkish president also held a closed-door meeting with Sudan's Sovereign Council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Erdoğan was accompanied by Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun during the meeting.







