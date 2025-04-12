Turkish FM Fidan meets top foreign officials at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday met separately with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The meetings came as part of Fidan's contacts at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) 2025 in the Turkish resort city, with Anadolu as the Global Communication Partner.

During their talks, Fidan and Lavrov discussed bilateral ties, cooperation on energy, issues related to navigation safety in the Black Sea, and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, diplomatic sources said.

They also discussed current developments in Syria and the latest situation in Gaza.

Fidan also met with Cassis at the forum, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

The Turkish foreign minister also met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the ministry also said on X.

Details of Fidan's meetings with Cassis and Sheikh Mohamud have yet to be disclosed.







