Putin's envoy says new Russia-U.S. contacts may continue next week, IFX reports

Russia-U.S. contacts may continue next week, Interfax reported citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Dmitriev recently flew to Washington for a round of talks with officials from President Donald Trump's administration.

Following the discussions, Dmitriev said that he saw a "positive dynamic" in relations between Moscow and Washington.