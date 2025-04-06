Zelensky urges US to boost Patriot air defense support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he had instructed his defense and foreign ministers to intensify contacts with international partners, particularly the US, to secure additional air defense systems, including Patriot batteries, ahead of the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said two priorities were being coordinated: "Air defense, specifically Patriots, and deployment coordination — pushing for the closest possible decisions and working through all details."

He added that he had also directed efforts to work bilaterally, especially with the United States, "which has the capacity to help stop any terror."

"The right decisions are needed to protect as many lives as possible from Russian ballistic strikes," Zelensky said. "Strengthening our air shield means strengthening diplomacy as well."

Referring to a recent Russian missile attack, Zelensky claimed that some rockets were launched from the Black Sea and said Ukraine's partners were aware of the vessels and locations involved.

"This is why Russia distorts diplomacy and refuses an unconditional ceasefire," he said. "They want to preserve the ability to strike our cities and ports from the sea."

He argued that a maritime ceasefire would bring not only safe navigation and secure food supply routes, but also broader security and peace.