China’s top diplomat urges US to avoid ‘misjudgments’ in ties

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the US on Wednesday to avoid "misjudgments," according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Beijing and Washington should be guided by "the important consensus and vision of the two heads of state, enhance communication, deepen understanding, avoid misjudgments and manage differences," Wang said during his meeting with Evan Greenberg, executive vice chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations.

The comments come as the US defense chief is on his first trip to Asia this week, visiting Washington's two important allies, including the Philippines and Japan.

"China-US relations are at a critical juncture," said Wang, expressing Beijing's willingness to communicate with Washington "to address their respective legitimate concerns."

Greenberg in turn called China-US relations "the most significant bilateral relationship in the world."

"In a world with increasing risk factors and uncertainties, both sides should intensify engagement to fulfill the vision of the two heads of state and achieve peace and prosperity for each nation," he said, adding that the National Committee will make efforts to ensure that happens.



