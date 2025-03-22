Egypt foreign minister warns of regional escalation risks in calls with Lebanese, Iranian counterparts

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday warned of the risks of escalating tensions in the region during two separate phone calls with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty's conversation with Rajji addressed the "alarming escalation in southern Lebanon, which could lead to further tension and instability in the region and exacerbate an already fragile situation."

The Egyptian minister cautioned against "slipping into a cycle of escalation that could result in greater instability" and reaffirmed Egypt's support for "the Lebanese state, its national institutions, and its stability in the face of security challenges."

He reiterated Egypt's rejection of any actions that would harm the "security, safety, and stability of the brotherly Lebanese people."

Underlining the need to uphold the ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon, he called for "the full and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces and enabling the Lebanese army to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

He emphasized that the resolution "must be applied fully and simultaneously by all parties without selectivity."

In his call with Iran's Araghchi, Abdelatty discussed the "rapidly developing regional situation" and the need to contain escalation in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen.

He stressed "the importance of restraint during this critical period and warned against actions that could worsen the already volatile situation in the region."

Abdelatty also reviewed the situation in the Red Sea, underscoring the importance of protecting freedom of navigation, and noted the heavy losses to Egypt's economy due to declining Suez Canal revenues and regional instability.

He emphasized "the urgent need to restore calm, avoid further violence, and solidify the ceasefire in Gaza."