Turkish foreign minister meets with Iranian, Uzbek counterparts on margins of OIC meeting in Saudi Arabia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with his Iranian and Uzbek counterparts on the sidelines of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Saudi Arabia.

According to his office, Fidan met with Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Saidov and Iran's Abbas Araghchi on the margins of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC in Jeddah.

He also previously met with his Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Mustafa, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

The extraordinary session was convened in response to the intensifying Israeli military operation in Palestinian territories, with OIC members coming together to explore ways to address the crisis and formulate a unified response.









