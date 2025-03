Ukraine, US delegations expected to meet Tuesday in Riyadh: senior Kyiv official to AFP

Delegations from the United States and Ukraine are expected to meet in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP, as Kyiv seeks to repair fractured ties with US President Donald Trump's administration.

Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff will lead the Ukrainian delegation, which could also include defence minister Rustem Umerov, the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.