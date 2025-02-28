EUS KALLAS AFTER TRUMP-ZELENSKY CLASH: FREE WORLD NEEDS NEW LEADER

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said it has become clear that "the free world needs a new leader" after U.S. President Donald Trump clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday.

"Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine," Kallas said in a social media post.

"We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back (against) the aggressor," she added. "Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It's up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge."









