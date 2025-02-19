New Russia, US ambassadors to assume duties soon: Report

 Contact Us
Published February 19,2025
The new ambassadors of Russia and the US will begin their duties in full capacity in the near future, marking a key step toward normalizing bilateral relations, Russia's state-run Tass news agency reported Wednesday.

"The ambassadors of Russia and the US will fully take up their responsibilities in the near future. This is a fundamental issue for normalizing bilateral relations," the news agency quoted a source in the Russian parliament as saying. 

Russia's previous ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, ended his mission in October 2024. Reports suggest Alexander Darchiev may replace him, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy remains in her post, but President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a new envoy soon.