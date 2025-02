Syrian foreign minister reiterates call for lifting of sanctions

The Syria foreign minister reiterated on Saturday the importance of lifting sanctions to give the country stability.

"Just remove the sanctions and open the road for the Syrian people and this will be a guarantee of security and stability in Syria," Asaad al-Shaibani said at the New Dawn for Damascus: Prospects for Syria's Transition session during the Munich Security Conference.

Western nations imposed severe economic sanctions on Syria after former regime leader Bashar al-Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters in 2011, which later escalated into a devastating civil war.

The sanctions included import ban on crude oil and petroleum products from Syria, the freezing of Syrian government assets abroad, and export restrictions on certain equipment, goods, and technology.

Asked about Russian bases in the country, Shaibani said "reshaping the relations with Russia would be the decision of the people."

On Israeli presence in the buffer zone with Syria, the foreign minister said Israel is destabilizing the region and it must abide by the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Shaibani urged the international community to give the Syrian people a chance to live in peace and stability.