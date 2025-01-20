Turkish FM Fidan meets EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib in capital Ankara on Monday.

Details of the meeting, however, were not immediately disclosed.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also hosted Lahbib, focusing on enhancing Türkiye-EU cooperation. The two discussed regional developments including Gaza, Syria, voluntary returns, and combating irregular migration.

Yilmaz emphasized the need to update the Customs Union, accelerate visa liberalization, and reactivate high-level dialogue mechanisms.

"Our discussion focused on the ceasefire in Gaza, the situation in Syria and Turkey's flexible approach on returns, which I commended." They explored ways to strengthen relationship including on disaster preparedness, Lahbib said on X.

Last week, the EU official met Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Syria's new administration after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus. She announced a 235 million euro aid package for the war-torn country.

Ankara has also pledged to assist post-Assad Syria's rebuilding and urged international cooperation.