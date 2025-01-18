Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties 'shared destiny': FM Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday emphasized his country's unbreakable bond with Azerbaijan, describing the two nations' relationship as one of "shared destiny."

"Coming to Azerbaijan, coming to Baku, is always a privilege and a source of happiness for me. We really feel at home," Fidan said in a joint news conference after meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in the capital Baku.

Earlier on Saturday, Fidan was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Following his meeting with President Aliyev, the Turkish foreign minister met with his counterpart Bayramov.

Fidan stressed the enduring nature of Türkiye-Azerbaijan cooperation, saying: "You can walk the most difficult paths only with your brothers. This is the essence of our cooperation with Azerbaijan. Our partnership transcends time and circumstances ... it is a shared destiny."

He also highlighted economic collaboration, emphasizing the need to reach the $15 billion trade volume target set by the countries' presidents.

The two countries' cooperation in energy and transportation is critical, he said, adding that it contributes significantly to Europe's energy security.

The Turkish foreign minister expressed hope that the Kars-Nakhchivan railway and Türkiye-Azerbaijan electricity interconnection projects would be completed soon.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Igdir-Nakhchivan natural gas pipeline were two of the key projects discussed during the meeting.

- Türkiye ready to act as facilitator in Russia-Ukraine conflict

The foreign minister reaffirmed Türkiye's readiness to mediate in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the importance of dialogue to achieve a sustainable resolution.

"From day one, we have expressed the need to end the war through negotiations as soon as possible, and we have made efforts in this direction. We support all initiatives aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. If the necessary conditions are met, we are ready to once again play a facilitator role, as we have done in the past," Fidan said.

During their meeting, the ministers also discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

Fidan stressed the importance of peace in the South Caucasus and welcomed Azerbaijan and Armenia's agreement on Thursday to launch boundary commissions.

Regarding Gaza, Fidan expressed hope that the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel would be maintained, allowing for the continued delivery of humanitarian aid and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes amid winter conditions and a lack of food and medicine.

Türkiye, along with the international community, will do everything possible to heal Palestinians' wounds after more than 15 months of Israeli genocidal attacks and make the two-state solution a reality, he added.

The ministers also discussed expanding cooperation into new regions and strengthening ties through collaborative projects, reaffirming their commitment to long-term regional peace and stability.

Fidan added that Ankara will host a trilateral meeting of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan's ministries of foreign affairs, transport, and trade on Jan. 29.

- Azerbaijan ready to help Syria

Bayramov, for his part, acknowledged that the Syrian government is facing numerous challenges and said Azerbaijan will support Syria as a "friendly country."

The Azerbaijani foreign minister said they made proposals for support to the new Syrian administration and are awaiting a response from them, pledging that "our humanitarian aid to Syria will continue. Turkish and Azerbaijani diplomacy are ready to fully support the new administration for Syria to become an actor in the international system."

The Azerbaijan Embassy in Syria will resume operations as soon as possible, he said.

Regarding Palestine, Bayramov said they support a two-state solution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and will continue their diplomatic efforts in this direction.

Referring to the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Bayramov said, "Achieving a ceasefire in Gaza is an important event," adding they hope that all parties abide by it.