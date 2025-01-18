SYRIAS AL-SHARAA, UAE PRESIDENT DISCUSS STRENGTHENING BILATERAL RELATIONS

Syria's new administration leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday discussed the ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, both leaders discussed over the phone "the importance of continuous coordination to support the Syrian people, protect its territorial integrity, and joint action to achieve stability and development in the region."

The UAE's state news agency WAM also said that Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed his country's "firm position in supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over its entire territory."

In recent weeks, several top Arab, European and international delegations paid official visits to Damascus and had their contacts with the Syrian new administration.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.









