Syria’s new administration leader welcomes Omani Sultan’s special envoy

Leader of Syria's new administration Ahmad Al-Sharaa received on Saturday Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Hinai, the special envoy of the Sultan of Oman leading an official delegation, state news agency SANA reported.

Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani welcomed the Omani delegation in the capital Damascus.

Further details were not immediately available.

Many Arab, regional, and international delegations have visited Damascus to meet the new leadership since the fall of the Assad regime last month.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.











