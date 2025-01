Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government, the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye said on X.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also took part in the closed-door meeting, which took place at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital Ankara.

No further information on the meeting was as yet provided.

Earlier, Fidan also met separately with Barzani. The meetings came as part of Barzani's visit to Türkiye.