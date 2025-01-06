Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers meet in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Ankara on Monday, according to an official statement.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Turkish National Intelligence Organization Chief Ibrahim Kalin, Jordanian Chief of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti, and head of Intelligence Department Major General Ahmad Husni participated in the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

No further details were disclosed about the outcomes of the meeting.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan was expected to discuss Ankara's cooperation with Jordan in the fields of defense, counterterrorism, and defense industry, as well as express satisfaction with the close collaboration between the two countries.

Safadi last visited Türkiye on Oct. 15, 2024.