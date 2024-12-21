Erdoğan condemns Magdeburg Christmas market attack

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday condemned the attack in a Christmas market in Germany's Magdeburg city that killed four people and injured over 200 others.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last evening," Erdoğan said on X.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and to the "friendly people and government of Germany."

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The death toll from the deadly car attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg rose to four, local media reported on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Friday in the popular Christmas market at Magdeburg's city center. Videos on social media showed a dark car speeding into the crowd, sending people fleeing in panic and causing chaos at the festive gathering.

The perpetrator was arrested after the attack.

Police maintained a heavy security presence at the Christmas market and cordoned off the area to secure the crime scene. Local authorities urged residents to avoid the area while investigations were ongoing.







