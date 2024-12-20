Egyptian, Iranian presidents discuss regional developments

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Cairo on Thursday to discuss developments in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, as well as bilateral relations, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.

The two leaders explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties and discussed joint efforts to support stability in the region.

Sisi and Pezeshkian also exchanged views on regional developments and ways to re-establish peace in the region.

The meeting addressed the situation in the Palestinian territories, reviewing Egypt's efforts to mediate a cease-fire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

The leaders also examined the ongoing crises in Lebanon and Syria.

Sisi emphasized the importance of reducing regional tensions and preventing further escalation.

He warned of the dangerous repercussions of ongoing conflicts, urging all parties to act wisely to safeguard peace and security in the Middle East and globally.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,100 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

A fragile cease-fire has been in effect since Nov. 27 between Israel and Lebanon following months of military operations.

The conflict escalated after Lebanon's Hezbollah group provided support to the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Israel had committed 249 cease-fire violations as of Wednesday, resulting in 30 deaths and 37 injuries, according to a count by Anadolu.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime forces seized control of Damascus on Dec. 8, bringing an end to the Baath Party regime that had been in power since 1963.