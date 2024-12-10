US to stay in close Syria talks with Türkiye

On Tuesday, Robert Wood, the US deputy permanent representative to the UN, stated that the US will maintain close contact with Türkiye regarding Syria.

After an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Syria, prompted by the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Wood highlighted that the US plans to closely work with Türkiye, which he described as a NATO ally and partner.

He emphasized that cooperation would continue in the coming days, weeks, and months to closely monitor developments in Syria.

When asked about Türkiye's operations targeting PKK/YPG terrorist groups in northeastern Syria, Wood responded that maintaining stability and calm in Syria was a priority during this difficult period.

He acknowledged that such flare-ups would be inevitable at times but stressed the importance of collaboration among all key partners to establish a stable situation in Syria, a goal deeply desired by the Syrian people.

Wood also stressed the need for collaboration among all parties to support a transitional process in Syria that reflects the will of its people and garners their support.

He reiterated the desire for a democratic Syria that respects the rights and dignity of its citizens, noting that this is what both the Syrian people and the international community seek.

The US official further emphasized the necessity of upholding human rights and pledged continued efforts to ensure that progress is made in this regard.

He also mentioned that the international community is closely monitoring the officials taking over governance in Syria to ensure they adhere to their commitments. Wood raised concerns about the regime's leftover munitions and the potential presence of chemical weapons during Syria's transition.

Wood emphasized the need for actions by Assad, his regime, and their supporters to be evaluated by international institutions, ensuring accountability.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, stated that the Security Council largely agrees on the need to preserve Syria's territorial integrity, protect civilians, and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need. He also expressed the shock experienced by all parties over the recent developments in Syria and stated that they would continue to follow the situation closely.

In response to a question about Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group involved in the Syrian conflict, Nebenzya noted that discussions were held regarding the group, but acknowledged it as a problem since it remains designated as a terrorist organization and has not been removed from the list.

After anti-regime forces took control of Damascus early on Sunday, Assad and his family fled to Russia, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had ruled Syria since 1963.







