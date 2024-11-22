Turkish foreign minister, Palestinian premier discuss Gaza cease-fire efforts

In a phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Friday discussed efforts for a cease-fire in Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Mustafa spoke about the situation in the embattled Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank during the call, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The sources added that Fidan highlighted the importance of inter-Palestinian reconciliation and expressed Türkiye's support for this.

Israel launched a brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by Hamas in October 2023 and continues it to this day, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The offensive, now in its second year, has killed over 44,000 people and injured 104,000, also leaving most of Gaza a devastated, uninhabitable wasteland, with food, medicine, and water all in short supply.









