Biden, Lula discuss ties, poverty, climate crisis during G20 meeting: Statement

US President Joe Biden met Tuesday with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, discussing a range of issues including bilateral ties, poverty and the climate crisis, according to the White House.

The meeting took place on the margins of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and the two leaders discussed "the U.S.-Brazil strategic relationship, rooted in our strong support for democracy," said the presidential mansion in a statement.

"President Biden congratulated President Lula on Brazil's G20 host year and reaffirmed the United States' support for President Lula's efforts to address hunger and poverty and their shared commitment to ensure no one is left behind," said the statement.

"As part of their joint effort to promote decent work, the leaders reviewed progress under the Partnership for Workers' Rights, including empowering workers to participate in climate policy discussions and help ensure a just energy transition," it said.

"President Biden reiterated U.S. commitment to digital inclusion, announcing U.S. development financing to support the expansion of Brazil's fiber optic network to serve an additional 1 million homes and 4,000 schools by 2027," said the statement.

The two leaders also discussed the rule of law, both at home and abroad.

"In the Americas, they agreed to continue consulting on the situation in Venezuela and called for the democratic will of the Venezuelan people to be respected and for the end of political repression. Noting the urgent security situation in Haiti, the two leaders commended Kenya for its leadership role in addressing the security situation in Haiti. President Biden thanked President Lula for Brazil's commitment to support the people of Haiti and underscored the need to transition the Multinational Security Support mission to a United Nations peacekeeping operation," said the statement.

As Brazil assumes the Presidency of COP30, Biden and Lula also underscored the need for urgent action to address the climate crisis.

"Thanking President Lula for the historic invitation to be the first sitting president to visit the Amazon, President Biden highlighted U.S. support for Brazil's Amazon Fund and pledged U.S. support to stand up the Tropical Forests Forever Facility," it added.

"Building on their commitment to addressing the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity to promote decent work in essential industries, the two leaders announced a new Brazil-U.S. Partnership for the Energy Transition.

"The Partnership will accelerate clean energy deployment, expand energy and mineral supply chain development and decarbonize the manufacturing and industrial sectors. President Biden expressed his confidence in the durability of this partnership, which builds on longstanding bilateral cooperation, such as the U.S.-Brazil Energy Forum and the Strategic Minerals Dialogue," said the statement.







