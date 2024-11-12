Turkish president, UK premier discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan received Starmer in Baku on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) World Leaders Summit.

"President Erdoğan stated that efforts will continue to develop the relations between Türkiye and the UK and to increase the trade volume," said the directorate on X.

The Turkish leader also stated that Ankara's efforts are ongoing to end conflicts in the region, particularly in Ukraine, Lebanon and Palestine.

In the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and the Communications Directorate's officials were also present.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) began in Baku on Monday, bringing together world leaders, policymakers and activists with a renewed commitment to address intensifying climate crises.

This year's conference in Azerbaijan promises an emphasis on actionable commitments and innovative funding mechanisms to drive global progress.









