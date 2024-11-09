US, UN discuss security challenges in Haiti, Somalia, Yemen

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed shared concerns over security in Haiti and Somalia, as well as detainees held by the Houthis in Yemen.

During a phone call on Friday, Blinken highlighted the gains made by the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, according to a statement by the US Department of State.

The US official also discussed "the value of heeding the Haitian government's request to transition the MSS to a UN peacekeeping operation, which will provide sustainable security support for the Haitian people."

Haiti has been grappling with a wave of gang violence in recent years, worsened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

The two leaders also addressed funding options for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), and "steps to secure the release of all UN, diplomatic, and nongovernmental organization staff detained by the Houthis in Yemen."

Somalia is known for a years-long series of terrorist attacks, especially by al-Shabaab, a group linked to al-Qaeda.

Blinken expressed gratitude to Guterres for his continued leadership and collaborative efforts in addressing these challenges.

On June 6, the six UN human rights staff, including one woman and five men, were arrested together with seven other UN personnel, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).









