Putin to visit Kazakhstan on Nov. 27, foreign minister says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said President Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan on Nov. 27.

Speaking at a meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in Astana, Lavrov also announced plans to open a consulate in the port city of Aktau, hinting Putin may also participate in its opening ceremony.

He emphasized the strength of Russian-Kazakh relations, highlighting "intensive dialogue" and expanding regional ties.

Lavrov said a key event, the Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, is set for Nov. 26-27 in Ufa, Russia, where both Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are expected to deliver virtual addresses.

"Trade and economic cooperation continues to grow, with major strategic projects underway. These include the modernization of the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline and various energy-related initiatives, such as agreements on gas supplies to Uzbekistan and transportation to support the gasification of northeastern Kazakhstan, with plans for future supplies to China," the foreign minister said.

He said these efforts contribute to a robust infrastructure foundation, essential for regional economic development.










