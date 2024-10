Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday met British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

No further information was provided by the ministry regarding the meeting.

Fidan is paying his first official bilateral-level visit to the UK.

The visit builds on recent diplomatic exchanges, after Lammy's visit to Türkiye as shadow foreign secretary on March 4, and former Foreign Secretary David Cameron's visit on Jan. 26.