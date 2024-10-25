UN chief highlights Türkiye’s work in Black Sea negotiations during talks with Putin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted Türkiye's work in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea during talks Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A readout by the UN spokesperson's office said that during the talks held on the final day of the 16th BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan, Guterres reiterated his position that Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine violated the UN Charter and international law.

He underlined the UN's support for peace "in line with the remarks he delivered at the BRICS summit," according to the statement.

Guterres reiterated his call for a "just peace" in line with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions.

He expressed his belief that the establishment of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea is of "paramount importance" for Ukraine, Russia and global food and energy security.

"He fully supports the continuation of negotiations in this regard and expresses his deep appreciation for the work being done by Türkiye," it said.

Guterres and Putin also discussed the situation in the Middle East, in particular the absolute need for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, as well as the need to avoid a further regional escalation.

The statement added that they also exchanged views on issues regarding development and the international financial system.

Guterres arrived in Kazan on Wednesday to attend the BRICS summit amid criticism from Kyiv, which highlighted the UN chief's absence from the Ukraine peace summit held in Switzerland in June.

"This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace. It only damages the UN's reputation," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Monday.







