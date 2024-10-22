US, UAE discuss ongoing efforts to deescalate regional tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ongoing efforts to deescalate regional tensions in a phone call Monday.

Blinken and Al Nahyan exchanged views on "the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end, securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

While discussing efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution to the conflict across the Blue Line, a demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, that fully implements UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Blinken also thanked Al Nahyan for the United Arab Emirates' continued provision of humanitarian aid for both Gaza and Lebanon.

Blinken will travel to Israel and other countries in the Middle East from Oct. 21-25.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said he was sending Blinken to Israel and was more "hopeful" about a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The White House has sought to reach a cease-fire deal for months, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to end Israel's offensive on Gaza standing in the way.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year.

More than 42,600 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 99,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

Last month, Israel stepped up its attacks on neighboring Lebanon, despite warnings that doing so raises the risk of a larger regional war.







