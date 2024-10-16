Turkish Cypriot president says next meeting with UN to include Türkiye, Greece

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar announced Tuesday that the next meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would include Türkiye and Greece.

"We agreed that the next meeting with the UN Secretary-General will include the participation of Türkiye and Greece," said Tatar, following an informal dinner at UN headquarters with Nikos Christodoulides, leader of the Greek Cypriot administration.

Tatar reaffirmed that the TRNC's position remains unchanged, advocating for a two-state solution after the failure of efforts for a federal solution during the last 50 years.

He told Anadolu that formal negotiations would not resume until TRNC's sovereign equality and international status are recognized.

Additionally, Tatar noted a decision to meet Christodoulides on the island of Cyprus to discuss the opening of new border crossings is contingent on acceptable requests.









