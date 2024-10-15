China sends two giant pandas to Washington in fresh 'panda diplomacy'

China has reignited its "panda diplomacy" by sending two giant pandas to the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, marking a new phase in Sino-US wildlife conservation cooperation.

The China Wildlife Conservation Association announced Monday that Baoli, a male panda born in August 2021, and Qingbao, a female born in September 2021, have embarked on a 10-year stay in the US capital as part of a Cooperative Research Agreement signed in April. The agreement continues a decades-long partnership between the two nations focused on panda conservation.

In preparation for the pandas' journey, both countries worked meticulously to ensure a smooth transition. China conducted health checks on the pandas and provided technical guidance for the US team. Meanwhile, the National Zoo upgraded its facilities and secured a steady bamboo supply to meet the pandas' dietary needs.

The collaboration aims to advance research on disease prevention, epidemic control, and scientific exchanges related to giant panda conservation, while also promoting global biodiversity and enhancing goodwill between the Chinese and American people.

"Panda diplomacy," a practice that dates back to 1941, involves China sending pandas to other countries as a symbol of goodwill and conservation partnership. The arrival of Baoli and Qingbao is expected to serve as a soft-power tool for China, showcasing its commitment to international collaboration and wildlife conservation.









