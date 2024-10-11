RUSSIAS PUTIN, NEW IRANIAN PRESIDENT PEZESHKIAN HOLD FIRST IN PERSON MEETING IN TURKMENISTAN

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted on Friday the importance of relations with Iran during his first meeting with the Islamic republic's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The meeting was on the sidelines of the Interrelation of Times and Civilizations-Basis of Peace and Development international forum, which commemorated the 300th anniversary of the esteemed Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Pyragy.

"Relations with Iran are a priority for us, and they are progressing very successfully," Putin said.

He remarked that trade turnover between the two countries has grown this year, following a decline last year, and noted the positive overall trend.

Putin emphasized the alignment between Russia and Iran on various international issues, pointing out that both nations often share similar perspectives on global events.

He also congratulated Iran on becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, and invited Pezeshkian to the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan on Oct. 23-24, where another bilateral meeting is planned.

Pezeshkian agreed that relations between the two nations are improving across cultural, economic, and social domains, and acknowledged that the supreme leader of Iran encourages the strengthening of these ties.

"Our principles and international positions align closely with yours, and I am hopeful that our country will soon become a full member of BRICS as well," he added.

Pezeshkian was elected as Iran's new president in July after his predesessor, Ebrahim Raisi, died in a helicopter crash.









