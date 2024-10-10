Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Serbian capital for official talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Thursday night, the second leg of a two-day Balkan tour.

At Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport, Erdoğan was welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Ahead of Erdoğan's visit, Belgrade's streets were decorated with Turkish and Serbian flags, especially the route Erdoğan will use during his visit to Serbia.

Many buildings in the center of Belgrade are covered with large Turkish flags, and on the Serbian Palace, where he will be officially welcomed by Vucic on Friday.

Erdoğan's visit to Serbia is expected to include a comprehensive review of bilateral relations.

Following official talks, Erdoğan on Friday will attend a business forum, with both countries' leaders set to address the gathering.

Various agreements are also planned to be signed to enhance the legal framework of bilateral relations due to the visits.

In addition, meetings are expected to cover current global and regional issues, including developments in the Balkans as well as Israel's attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon

Türkiye sees Serbia as an important country for stability in the region and supports its integration with the EU

Türkiye also sees relations with Serbia as progressing positively, with mutual high-level visits and commercial and economic relations developing with a strong momentum.











