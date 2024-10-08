ERDOĞAN, HEAD OF PEOPLES COUNCIL OF TURKMENISTAN DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES

 Contact Us
Erdoğan, head of People's Council of Turkmenistan discuss bilateral ties

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Published October 08,2024
Erdoğan and Berdimuhamedow also discussed regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"President Erdoğan said relations between the two countries continue to develop, and that they will continue to work to advance cooperation in all areas in the phone call," the communications office said.