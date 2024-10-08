ERDOĞAN, HEAD OF PEOPLES COUNCIL OF TURKMENISTAN DISCUSS BILATERAL TIES

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Tuesday.

Erdoğan and Berdimuhamedow also discussed regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"President Erdoğan said relations between the two countries continue to develop, and that they will continue to work to advance cooperation in all areas in the phone call," the communications office said.