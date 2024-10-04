Türkiye offers humanitarian assistance to Bosnia-Herzegovina after deadly floods

Türkiye on Friday extended condolences to Bosnia and Herzegovina over the loss of lives in floods and landslides and offered humanitarian assistance to the Western Balkan country.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by heavy rains and landslide," the ministry stated, adding that Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of humanitarian aid to friendly and brotherly Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The ministry said efforts are underway to assess needs and deliver aid in coordination with local authorities.

At least 17 people died due to ongoing heavy rains, landslides and floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, local authorities said on Friday.