Italy reiterates commitment to diplomatic solution to escalation in Lebanon

Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni on Tuesday reiterated her country's commitment to a diplomatic solution to Israel's current military escalation in Lebanon.

During a phone call with her Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, Meloni reaffirmed Italy's closeness with Lebanon and the Lebanese people, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office.

Meloni also reiterated Italy's commitment to a cease-fire and a diplomatic solution to the conflict which would allow displaced persons to return to their homes, according to the statement.

"Italy, also as current G7 President, will continue to work for de-escalation at the regional level," it added.

Meloni also cited "the crucial role of the Italian military personnel" in southern Lebanon serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon or UNIFIL mission, "stressing the importance of their safety."

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 1,057 people and injuring over 2,950 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah leaders have been killed in the assault, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, most of them women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.



