US secretary of state meets with his Chinese counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 79th UN General Assembly to discuss bilateral relations and global issues. They emphasized the importance of maintaining open communication amid ongoing tensions.

Published September 28,2024
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral relations and global issues.

According to the US State Department, both diplomats stressed the importance of keeping communication channels open between the two nations amid ongoing tensions.

Their discussions covered cooperation on combating drug trafficking, military communication, and the security risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Blinken also raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industry amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging Beijing to consider Moscow's "threat to transatlantic security."

In addition, Blinken emphasized the need to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and expressed concerns over China's "dangerous and destabilizing activities" in the South China Sea.