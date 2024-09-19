US, Israeli defense chiefs discuss regional security developments

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed regional security developments Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

Austin reiterated the "unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran's other regional partners," Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The phone call came a day after at least 12 people were killed and thousands wounded across Lebanon when pagers used by the Hezbollah group exploded. A new spate of device explosions Wednesday killed at least 20 people and injured more than 450.

"The Secretary emphasized the U.S. commitment to deterring regional adversaries and efforts to deescalate tensions across the region," Ryder said.

Austin also reaffirmed the priority of achieving a Gaza cease-fire deal that will bring home hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas and an enduring diplomatic resolution to the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border that will allow civilians on both sides to return to their homes, he added.

Israel remains on high alert in anticipation of a response from Hezbollah.

The pager blasts came amid a mounting border escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, which have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.







