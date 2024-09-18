Russian, North Korean foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui in Moscow.

The top North Korean diplomat stopped over in the Russian capital on her way to St. Petersburg to participate in the first BRICS Women's Forum to be held Sept. 18-20 on the sidelines of the Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum, the ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign ministers of Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea took this opportunity to exchange opinions on ways to promote bilateral relations in keeping with the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries," the statement said.

"Sergey Lavrov extended warm wishes to his colleague on the occasion of the traditional Korean harvest festival Chuseok, which is celebrated in Korea today, and wished her a productive and fulfilling trip to St Petersburg," it said.







