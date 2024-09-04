Türkiye denounces Netanyahu’s 'unacceptable’ claims against Egypt

Türkiye on Wednesday strongly rejected recent allegations made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Egypt, accusing him of attempting to manipulate public opinion to cover up crimes committed in Gaza and hinder ongoing cease-fire negotiations.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues his lies to manipulate public opinion in order to cover up his crimes in Gaza and prevent the cease-fire talks from reaching a conclusion," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further said that Netanyahu's recent allegations against Egypt for maintaining the Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor are "unacceptable."

"We support the mediation efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt to end the war in Gaza and to extend a helping hand to millions of our Palestinian brothers and sisters," the statement said.

On Monday, Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, a demilitarized area along Egypt's border with Gaza. The Israeli premier claimed that the corridor was a "lifeline" for Hamas to rearm, alleging that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group through the Egyptian border.

Cairo accused Netanyahu of "trying to involve Egypt to divert Israeli public opinion and obstruct a cease-fire and hostage swap deal, as well as hindering mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US."















