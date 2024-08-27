Palestinian president arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Monday for an official visit.

Abbas is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The news agency did not provide further details on Abbas's schedule in the Kingdom, however.

Abbas is accompanied by Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and Majed Faraj, head of the General Intelligence Service.

This is the second visit for Abbas to Saudi Arabia since the start of Israel's devastating onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 last year, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 40,400 Palestinians along with mass destruction in residential areas and of infrastructure across Gaza.





