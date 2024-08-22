Indian premier arrives in Poland ahead of Ukraine visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Poland late Wednesday as the first Indian premier to visit the country since 1979.

Modi landed in the capital Warsaw, his first stop in a two-nation visit to Europe, with a planned visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following this stop.

He will meet with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and hold talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He will also address members of the Indian community and Polish business representatives.

Modi said ahead of his visit that he will "share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict."

The conflict in Ukraine began with Russia's "special military operation" in February 2022. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and wounded while millions have been displaced due to the war. Moscow is under heavy sanctions from the West.

"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," said Modi, who visited Moscow in July.

"My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship." he said.

"From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of the president. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine," he added.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski said Poland will hold talks to sign a strategic partnership agreement with India.